First Alert Weather Day: Very dangerous heat conditions expected through Tuesday
By Jeff Castle | August 12, 2019 at 5:16 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 5:16 AM

Dangerously hot weather is expected across much of the ArkLaTex for the first couple of days this week. An ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ is in effect for all of NW Louisiana and most of SW Arkansas through 7pm Tuesday. The remainder of the area is under a ‘Heat Advisory’.

Temperatures near 100 combined with very humid conditions will make it feel like 110 degrees or hotter in some areas Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

By mid-morning today we’ll already be feeling like 100 in Shreveport and that ‘feels-like’ temperature could get as high 112 by the afternoon hours.

When the ‘feels-like’ temperatures reach or exceed 110 it becomes very easy for most people to suffer from heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Heat stroke is a very serious condition that requires immediate medical attention.

If you do have to spend time outdoors in these conditions it’s very important that you do NOT overexert yourself. Here are some tips for staying safe.

And don’t forget the pets too. If they have to be outside make sure they have shade and a supply of fresh, cool water. You may just want to bring them inside.

