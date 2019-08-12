FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Excessive Heat Warning continues through Tuesday

More extreme heat is expected on Tuesday. Feels-like temperatures will be near 90 degrees by 8 a.m. Feels-like temperatures will range from 107-112 degrees from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. This is when we are really going to want to limit our time outside on Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will be near or just above 100 degrees. Also, expect a mostly sunny sky. A slow-moving cold front will start to drop south into the area late Tuesday into Tuesday night. This front will be the focal point for a few showers and storms Tuesday night. Lows Tuesday night will be in the mid to upper 70s