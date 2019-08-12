FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Excessive Heat Warning continues through Tuesday

Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for more EXTREME heat. Most of NW LA and SW AR and McCurtain Co., OK will be under an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The rest of NW LA and SW AR and all of E TX will be under a HEAT ADVISORY. Feels-like temperatures or heat indices will range from 105-110 degrees plus Tuesday afternoon. Make sure to beat the heat by limiting your time outside, drinking plenty of water and wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.
Dangerous heat will continue for the rest of the day. Feels-like temperatures won’t drop below 100 degrees until 8 or 9 p.m. Make sure to move the afternoon or evening work inside. Tonight will be very warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
More extreme heat is expected on Tuesday. Feels-like temperatures will be near 90 degrees by 8 a.m. Feels-like temperatures will range from 107-112 degrees from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. This is when we are really going to want to limit our time outside on Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will be near or just above 100 degrees. Also, expect a mostly sunny sky. A slow-moving cold front will start to drop south into the area late Tuesday into Tuesday night. This front will be the focal point for a few showers and storms Tuesday night. Lows Tuesday night will be in the mid to upper 70s
This front will linger across the area on Wednesday and trigger scattered showers and storms. Right now, widespread rain is not expected, so you’ll probably have to keep the yard watered this week. With more clouds and scattered wet weather around, Wednesday is not going to be nearly as hot, and we should get a break from the dangerous heat. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
The heat will start to build back into the area late this week and into the upcoming weekend. Highs Thursday through Sunday will be back into the mid to upper 90s. There will be very little heat relief from the rain. Rain chances will remain limited towards the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
