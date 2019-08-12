First Alert: Excessive Heat Warnings in effect until 7 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -
Good Monday morning! As children all across Caddo Parish get ready to go back to school the hottest weather of the summer season will here to greet them. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS are in effect for a large swath of the ArkLaTex with HEAT ADVISORIES in effect for everyone else in the viewing area.
Temperatures will start quickly rising this morning into the mid 90s before lunchtime. Once we reach the afternoon hours that’s when our temperatures should reach triple digits with “feels like” temperatures likely exceeding 110 degrees for some of us in the viewing area. You will really want to be limiting your time outside between the hours of noon and 6 PM today. Of course when you do have venture outside make sure you drink plenty of water.
As we move ahead to Tuesday unfortunately temperatures could be just as steamy as what we are going to be seeing today with highs around 100 degrees and “feels like” temperatures closer to 110. Once we move to Wednesday relief could finally arrive in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms associated with a weak cold front. While temperatures certainly won’t be cool we could see our lowest high temperature in well over a week.
In the meantime have a great Monday and do what you can to beat the heat!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
