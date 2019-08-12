DeSoto seeks help finding missing Mansfield man

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — The 37-year-old man last was seen in the Mansfield area.
Now the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Robert Charles “Charlie” Ross Jr.
The Mansfield resident last was seen July 28, authorities report.
Ross stands about 6′4″ tall, weighs 225 pounds and last was seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.
Authorities urge anyone who sees Ross or who knows where he is to call DeSoto sheriff’s investigators at (318) 872-3956.
