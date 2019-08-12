DeSoto seeks help finding missing Mansfield man

Authorities say the 37-year-old last was seen July 28

DeSoto seeks help finding missing Mansfield man
MISSING: Robert Charles “Charlie” Ross Jr., 37, of Mansfield, last was seen July 28 in the Mansfield area. He stands about 6′4″ tall, weighs 225 pounds and last was seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans. [Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office]
By Curtis Heyen | August 11, 2019 at 9:52 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 9:52 PM

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — The 37-year-old man last was seen in the Mansfield area.

Now the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Robert Charles “Charlie” Ross Jr.

The Mansfield resident last was seen July 28, authorities report.

Ross stands about 6′4″ tall, weighs 225 pounds and last was seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

Authorities urge anyone who sees Ross or who knows where he is to call DeSoto sheriff’s investigators at (318) 872-3956.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.