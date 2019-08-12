Classes teach firearm protection and safety

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Classes about situational awareness and firearm safety are becoming popular throughout the country.
In Shreveport, Red River Gun Range is hosting several for elementary and advanced marksmen.
Instructors stress the importance on knowing how to properly use a firearm and handle the stress of a dangerous situation.
“We teach people that a gun is a tool like anything else,” chief instructor Don Hughley said. “Whether you are using the gun for hunting, recreation or competitions, it’s important to receive training."
With the recent mass shootings fresh on people’s minds, Hughley wanted to reassure people and encourage them to not fear firearms.
