Caddo Parish students return to class for 2019-2020 school year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Today, nearly 40,000 students headed back to school for their first day. Some big changes this year deal with lunch and breakfast.
This year, 58 schools in the district will offer free breakfast and lunch to all students. The district has also implemented a new grab and go breakfast option for students as well.
This morning, Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree visited Booker T. Washington High School for this year’s ‘Ring the Bell’ ceremony, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of Caddo Parish Schools’ integration.
