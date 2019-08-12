Bossier asks parents to help students stay hydrated

(KSLA) — An excessive heat warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday.
That means the heat index, or “feels like” temperatures, could exceed 110 degrees in the shade.
So Bossier School District is asking students’ parents and guardians to send an extra bottle or two of water to school with their children Monday morning for their ride home on the bus that afternoon.
“Hydration is critical, and everyone needs to be drinking more water than usual,” says a post on the School District’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.