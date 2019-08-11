Woman, pet dog die in fire

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — A woman and her pet dog died in a fire early Sunday afternoon.
The woman’s name has not yet been released.
The fire happened about 1 p.m. Sunday in an upstairs apartment in the area of the 600 block of Belt Road in Texarkana, Texas.
The bottom-floor tenant noticed smoke coming from his bathroom, went upstairs and found the second-floor apartment filled with smoked, authorities report.
Firefighters found the woman unresponsive in the upstairs apartment.
Her body is being sent to Dallas for an autopsy.
Most of the damage from the fire was to the interior of the upstairs apartment, authorities said.
They have not yet said what caused the fire.
