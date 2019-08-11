Man whose dog died in hot car after being stolen honors pooch’s memory with fundraiser at Spanky’s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After his beloved dog was snatched and left to die in a stolen truck, David Mohr continues to honor his “Roleaux” through a foundation created to assist in the fostering and adoption of animals that need great forever homes.
The latest fundraiser for the Roleaux Foundation held Saturday, July 10 at Spanky’s Daiquris in Baton Rouge brought in big crowds hoping to spare other animals from going through what Roleaux did.
“We want all dogs to be happy dogs. We want them to be like Roleaux, and Roleaux was a happy dog,” said Mohr, fighting off tears as he spoke.
The non-profit is continuing its goal of raising and contributing $1 million promote adoptions and to aid shelters in getting the resources to care for animals until they find their own loving family.
Anyone interested in donating to the Roleaux Foundation can find the information by clicking the link here.
Roleaux, a lab/weimaraner mix, died from heat exhaustion after being locked in his owner’s stolen pickup truck on July 7.
ABOUT ROLEAUX
"David Mohr rescued Roleaux from CARA’s House when he was 4 months old. Roleaux was tragically killed on Sunday, July 7th when his dad’s truck was stolen from a doughnut shop while he quickly ran inside (leaving the ac on for Roleaux). His dad, David Mohr, clung to the driver’s door handle yelling “My dog! You have my dog! I just want my dog!” The female driver then dragged David over 20 feet before she ran over his body with the truck - fracturing his pelvis in four places and sending him to the ER. The police found the truck just miles away the next day with the windows rolled up, doors locked and Roleaux found dead in the back seat from heat exhaustion. SUCH A HORRIFIC ENDING!
Roleaux loved walks, and chasing birds, squirrels, and lizards. He was an avid television watcher and would try to jump into the television when animals appeared on the screen. His favorite channels were the Animal Planet and National Geographic and his favorite commercials were any that included dogs or other animals, especially the ASPCA commercial. Key words that got him excited were “walk”, “outside”, “swimming”, “truck” and his most favorite word “lizard”. He loved the word “front” because that meant one or both of his furry friends (Huey Guzzardo and Zoe Salim) from the neighborhood were at the front of his house ready to play with him. He was an excellent swimmer and would spend all day in the water when he had the opportunity. His favorite swimming holes were in his furry friend’s family pools (Jude Cherco in Baton Rouge and Roleaux’s girlfriend, Nola Pipes, in Mandeville). And he loved playing, wrestling, napping and anything he did with his daddy, especially hide and seek. When his mom would bring him home from Camp Bow Wow, Azalea Lakes Veterinary Clinic, or Kitty’s Canine Club his dad would hide before Roleaux came through the door, then Roleaux would begin the search. Roleaux would whimper if seeking his dad got to be too difficult but he refused to give up playing the game until he found him!
The Mohr Family created The Roleaux Foundation in honor of their sweet and loving boy because “that’s what Roleaux would want” and he “doesn’t want us to forget his friends.” The Roleaux Foundation was formed to help animal rescues and shelters in Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes. Money raised will be donated to assist pet shelters and animal fostering/adoption programs."
