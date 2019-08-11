LSU head coach Paul Mainieri receives Rod Dedeaux Award in Dodger Stadium

“When I received the news that I was to receive the Rod Dedeaux Coach of the Year Award, it literally brought tears to my eyes,” Mainieri said in January when USA Baseball made the award announcement. “To receive something with the name ‘Rod Dedeaux’ on it moved me to tears because of the immense respect that I have for Rod. He is the ‘godfather of college baseball coaching,' a pioneer in the development of international baseball, and he was Tommy Lasorda’s best friend. The interactions that I had with him are times that I will always cherish. That along with this being an award from USA Baseball, our nation’s baseball organization, and seeing the list of previous winners, including two of my mentors, Skip Bertman and Tommy Lasorda, makes this one of the most special recognitions that I’ve received in my career.”