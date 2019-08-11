First Alert: Dangerous Heat Continues. Cool down on the way.

Today: High pressure near the ArkLaTex will keep us hot and dry under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 90s and possibly near 100 degrees today, but when you factor in the humidity, it'll feel much hotter. Because rain chances are slim, best ways to cool down and stay safe are to drink plenty of water, stay indoors, and wear light colored clothing. Overnight will not see much cool down with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.