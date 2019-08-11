First Alert: Dangerous Heat Continues. Cool down on the way.

Good Sunday morning! Today will feature another day of dangerous heat with heat indices between 105-110. The heat advisory has once again been extended and now expires 7pm on Monday. Since conditions look to heat up, Tuesday will likely be under a heat advisory also.
Today: High pressure near the ArkLaTex will keep us hot and dry under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 90s and possibly near 100 degrees today, but when you factor in the humidity, it'll feel much hotter. Because rain chances are slim, best ways to cool down and stay safe are to drink plenty of water, stay indoors, and wear light colored clothing. Overnight will not see much cool down with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Monday and Tuesday may heat up a bit more as the high centers over the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be near 100 degrees once again with a few places reaching 100. Rain on Monday is not expected and the heat advisory expires at 7pm. By Tuesday, a heat advisory will likely be issued once again, but looking at one model, we could see the beginning of a cool down very late Tuesday night.
Wednesday we'll see greater rain and thunderstorms chances in the morning and afternoon as the ridge of high pressure loosens its grip on the ArkLaTex. This will bring relief with temperatures backing down in the mid to upper 90s near normal to finish out the work week.
Have a great Sunday!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
