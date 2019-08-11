E. coli found in an ArkLaTex water system

“Parents, patrons, teachers and staff, you may be aware that the city of Valliant has been notified of a failed water purity test today. The city is in the process of notifying all residents that the city is currently under a ‘boil order.’ I have been in contact with Valliant PWA and city Officials concerning the issue. The PWA is currently flushing the system and will continue to do so. Although I am assured the failing sample came from an isolated area, it is my duty to act with an abundance of caution concerning the health and safety of our students. Therefore, I am dismissing school on Monday, Aug. 12. It is my hope that additional testing will show that the system has been cleared and that we can resume our normal schedule as soon as possible. I am truly sorry for the inconvenience.”

— Craig Wall, superintendent of Valliant Public Schools