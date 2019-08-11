E. coli found in an ArkLaTex water system

VALLIANT, Okla. (KSLA) — There will be no classes Monday in Valliant, Okla., public schools.
And the 971 people served by the McCurtain County town’s water system are being advised to boil the water before consuming it.
That’s because “Valliant PWA water is contaminated with E. coli,” says a notice from the water system.
The bacteria were found Saturday, two days after the 2019-20 school year began.
“These bacteria can make you sick, and they are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.”
Craig Wall, superintendent of Valliant Public Schools, subsequently issued the following statement:
The presence of E. coli indicates the water might be contaminated with human or animal wastes, the city’s notice states.
Such contamination can occur when increased runoff enters the drinking water source. It also can happen as a result of a water pipeline break or a failure in the water treatment process.
To correct this issue, crews are flushing the city’s fire hydrants and more chlorine is being added to the water treatment process.
Meantime, the water system’s 455 customers are being advised to boil water for at least a minute before drinking it or using it to prepare food, make ice and baby formula, brush teeth, wash dishes, clean open wounds or bathe infants who might drink the water.
The water system anticipates the problem will be resolved within a week.
Call Terry Dancer, of Valliant PWA, at (214) 533-8669 to learn more.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.