Coast Guard rescues two stranded boaters near Hopedale

HOPEDALE, La. (WVUE) - The Coast Guard says two boaters were rescued from a disabled vessel Saturday afternoon near Hopedale.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call around 12:30 p.m. for a disabled vessel in Otter Bayou with two men on board.
A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was launched from the Coast Guard Air Station to rescue the two men. The aircrew were able to recover the men around 5:30 p.m.
Both men were transported to the Air Station New Orleans and are in stable condition.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.