YWCA of NWLA to host 5th Annual Women Who Care Share Luncheon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The YWCA of Northwest Louisiana will host their 5th Annual Women Who Care Share Luncheon on Thursday, August 22 at 11:30 a.m. at the Horseshoe Riverdome in Bossier City.
This event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization to help support programs at the YWCA’s Women’s Resource Center.
Free counseling for crime victims, senior women’s advocacy, teen leadership, racial justice, and parent support are some of the programs offered at the center.
“This year’s theme, Common Women on Uncommon Ground, will highlight how ordinary women can make extraordinary things happen,” says Executive Director Belinda Roberson.
The luncheon’s keynote speaker will be former DEA Agent Pamela Brown.
For information on attending the event, how to become a sponsor or table host visit their website here or call 318-550-4417.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.