Oak Park Elementary unveils new school-based health center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -As the new school year approaches, Oak Park Elementary is unveiling their new health center for students.
The school is partnering with David Raines Community Health Centers, Christus Shreveport-Bossier, and Healthy Blue of Louisiana to make this the fifth school-based health center in the district.
“Our goal is to keep these kids healthy and provide a full range of primary healthcare," David Raines Community Health Centers CEO Willie White III says. “Pediatric doctors and nurse practitioners will provide a range of services.”
School Principal Marjorie Manuel-Rabun says more than 500 students will have access to the the health center.
“When we talk about being a principal we’re not just concerned with academics, anything that can hinder learning or attendance at school, that’s our concern,” Principal Manuel-Rabun says.
Medical services, behavioral counseling, oral health and nutrition education are some of the many services offered to students.
The first parish school-based health center was opened 15 years ago. Educators at Oak Park Elementary say they are excited to continue the tradition of helping students.
