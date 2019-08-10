Louisiana Film Prize announces Top 20 finalists

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Film Prize has announced this year’s top 20 finalists, who are competing for a $50,000 prize.
The filmmakers are from throughout the world but were required to shoot their films in Northwest Louisiana.
According to organizers, almost 100 films entered in this year’s contest.
Here is the list of finalists (in the order they were announced):
- Same time next week
- Ghosted
- Black Pajamas
- And that is why I succeed
- Maven Voyage
- A diminished art
- Supplements
- Stiff Arm
- Shrevepoet
- Cicero
- Leo and Grace
- Ascension
- Invitation
- Nowhere Arkansas
- Best in show
- Mister Marvelous
- St. Ester Day
- Fast Forward Style
- Anniversary
- RIP
These 20 films will compete at the Prize Fest October 2-6 in Shreveport. The winner will win $50,000.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.