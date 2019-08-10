Louisiana Film Prize announces Top 20 finalists

By Kenley Hargett | August 9, 2019 at 10:47 PM CDT - Updated August 9 at 10:49 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Film Prize has announced this year’s top 20 finalists, who are competing for a $50,000 prize.

The filmmakers are from throughout the world but were required to shoot their films in Northwest Louisiana.

According to organizers, almost 100 films entered in this year’s contest.

Here is the list of finalists (in the order they were announced):

  1. Same time next week
  2. Ghosted
  3. Black Pajamas
  4. And that is why I succeed
  5. Maven Voyage
  6. A diminished art
  7. Supplements
  8. Stiff Arm
  9. Shrevepoet
  10. Cicero
  11. Leo and Grace
  12. Ascension
  13. Invitation
  14. Nowhere Arkansas
  15. Best in show
  16. Mister Marvelous
  17. St. Ester Day
  18. Fast Forward Style
  19. Anniversary
  20. RIP

These 20 films will compete at the Prize Fest October 2-6 in Shreveport. The winner will win $50,000.

