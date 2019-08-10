First Alert: Heat Advisory until 7pm Sunday. Triple digit temps on the way!

Good Saturday morning! Unfortunately, another heat advisory begins at noon today and has been extended until 7pm on Sunday and now includes the entire ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s, but when you factor in the humidity it'll feel like its 105-110. If you must be outside today, try and make sure you're in the pool!
Highs today will flirt with triple digits but mostly remain in the upper 90s. The clouds this morning will help keep temperatures from rising too quickly, but by the afternoon more sunshine and heat will bring on dangerous hot weather. Rain chances remain limited with slightly better rain chances along the northern ArkLaTex. Not much heat relief overnight as temperatures will only cool into the upper 70s.
Sunday: Expecting to see the triple digits as highs on Sunday with feels like temperatures again between 105 and 110. If you must be outside, make sure to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and wear light colored, loose fitting clothing.
The beginning of the work week will continue to be hot and dry as the ridge of high pressure settles over the ArkLaTex. We could see excessive heat warnings by then as well as more heat advisories. Temperatures look to remain in the 100s Monday and Tuesday. By midweek, this ridge will move eastward and an upper level disturbance will bring in less hot weather and better rain and thunderstorm chances.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
