Young woman dies in vehicle fire on I-49

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A vehicle engulfed in flames during a overnight car wreck claimed the life of 18-year-old Breanna Legier of Pineville Friday.
Natchitoches Police Department, Natchitoches Fire Department and Fire District 6 responded around 3 a.m. to find the vehicle consumed in flames, police say.
The investigation into this crash is ongoing.
Police ask anyone with information about the wreck to call the Natchitoches Police Department at 318-352-8101.
