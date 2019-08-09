Woman convicted for a downtown Shreveport killing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A jury has found a woman guilty of negligent homicide in the death of 70-year-old Kenneth Clay Foshee in downtown Shreveport nearly two years ago.
Foshee was found dead in his car at the corner of Travis and Douglas streets.
Evidence showed Shemeka Shanta Jackson, 37, had left a local casino with Foshee and the two spent an hour together prior to his death.
Jackson, who was originally charged with manslaughter, said she acted in self defense. The jury rejected her claim.
She will be sentenced on Wednesday, September 4 and faces up to five years in prison.
Related coverage:
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.