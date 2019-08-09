Woman accused of hurting child to profit off bus crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport woman is suspected of injuring her toddler in an attempt to profit off a bus crash.
Diedra Michelle Lee, 38, is free on bond after having been booked into Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile and two counts of insurance fraud.
Lee and her 23-month-old child were passengers on a SporTran bus when it was involved in a collision, according to Louisiana State Police.
Their investigation revealed that Lee intentionally caused her child’s head to strike the back of the seat in front of the child, Trooper Brent Hardy said.
Their investigation also concluded that Lee presented false information in an attempt to defraud an insurance company, according to state police.
She tried to gain payments for bodily injuries for herself and her child that she claimed were a result of the crash, authorities allege.
A warrant for Lee’s arrest was issued July 26.
On Tuesday, state troopers found Lee at a convenience store and arrested her.
