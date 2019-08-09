Walk-On’s out as title sponsor of Independence Bowl

“As we kick-off our third and final year as the title sponsor for the Independence Bowl, we want to thank the Independence Bowl Foundation team for making this partnership such a great experience,” said Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar Founder and CEO Brandon Landry in a news release. “As a Louisiana-founded brand, we have enjoyed supporting not only the local community, but the state as a whole, and we’re looking forward to seeing the continued success of bowl week and the long-standing tradition of post-season football in Northwest Louisiana.