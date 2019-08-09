Walk-On’s out as title sponsor of Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is walking out as the Independence Bowl’s title sponsor.
The 2019 bowl game will be the last year as the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl.
“As we kick-off our third and final year as the title sponsor for the Independence Bowl, we want to thank the Independence Bowl Foundation team for making this partnership such a great experience,” said Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar Founder and CEO Brandon Landry in a news release. “As a Louisiana-founded brand, we have enjoyed supporting not only the local community, but the state as a whole, and we’re looking forward to seeing the continued success of bowl week and the long-standing tradition of post-season football in Northwest Louisiana.
In 2017, the organization signed a five-year contract to become the Independence Bowl’s title sponsor.
However, the contract allowed Walk-On’s to opt out after the third year.
“Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar has been a great partner as title sponsor of the Independence Bowl the past two years. Their involvement and hard work has helped the growth of our game and bowl week events,” said Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman Art Carmody IV, in a news release. “We look forward to working with Walk-On’s this year to create a great atmosphere surrounding the 2019 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl. Our leadership is taking a very proactive approach in our search for a new title sponsor to ensure the continued success of the Independence Bowl for the foreseeable future.”
