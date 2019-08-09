Citywide cleanup day scheduled in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “If we love the city we call home, then we should keep it clean,” said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, in a news release. “This cleanup day will be the first of many where we come together as a community to clean up our city.”
The City of Shreveport along with Shreveport Green has scheduled a citywide cleanup day on Aug. 24. This event supports Mayor Perkins’ #loveshreveport campaign.
The event will be held starting with supply pickup from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, August 22 and Friday, August 23 at Shreveport Green, located at 3625 Southern Avenue.
Volunteers will clean the streets from 8 a.m to 10:30 a.m. Following that volunteers will begin gathering at 11 a.m. at the State Fairgrounds near the baseball stadium for prizes, food, fun, and music.
Even those who don't participate in the event are encouraged to take part in this day to clean and beautify the area in which they live, work, and play.
City departments will be collecting bulk items and trash collected at previously determined locations.
“We are thrilled that Mayor Perkins realizes the importance of a clean city and is taking the lead in making this a reality,” said Shreveport Green's Executive Director Donna Curtis, in a news release. “Our citizens have always responded overwhelmingly to volunteer projects and we are proud to be a part of this exciting effort.”
Individuals or groups willing to volunteer should sign up at www.shreveportgreen.org or call (318) 219-1888, ext. 16.
