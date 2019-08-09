Public viewing Aug. 9 for infant killed in drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police tell KSLA News 12 they are still diligently working to find the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a one-month-old baby.
Queen Dean was killed during a drive-by shooting last weekend. It happened in the early morning hours while the family was asleep.
Her family will say their final goodbyes to her this weekend.
There will be a public viewing Aug. 9 from 1- 8 p.m. at the Precious Memories Mortuary Chapel.
Queen’s funeral will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Union Mission #1 Baptist Church in Shreveport, on Buncombe Road.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.