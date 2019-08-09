Public viewing Aug. 9 for infant killed in drive-by shooting

Public viewing Aug. 9 for infant killed in drive-by shooting
A makeshift memorial marks the area where a bullet from a drive-by shooting struck the house then hit Queen Dean in the head as the month-old girl slept inside, killing her. [Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12]
By KSLA Digital Team | August 9, 2019 at 12:18 PM CDT - Updated August 9 at 12:18 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police tell KSLA News 12 they are still diligently working to find the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a one-month-old baby.

Queen Dean was killed during a drive-by shooting last weekend. It happened in the early morning hours while the family was asleep.

Her family will say their final goodbyes to her this weekend.

There will be a public viewing Aug. 9 from 1- 8 p.m. at the Precious Memories Mortuary Chapel.

Queen’s funeral will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Union Mission #1 Baptist Church in Shreveport, on Buncombe Road.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.