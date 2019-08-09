Music consultants help design Shreveport’s first distillery entertainment space

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s Brady Blade and audio designer Merwin Andrade are out of New York City to consult with local architect Kevin Bryan on designing the event space for Every Man a King Distillery.
The distillery is under construction at 700 Cotton Street Club.
“We’re very excited and we have people from across the ArkLaTex ready for the distillery,” owner Andrew Larson said.
This distillery, the first in Shreveport, will make grain-based alcohols such as vodka, gin and whiskey.
The total cost of the project is $5 million to $6 million.
