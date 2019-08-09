Marshall coach inducted into Under Armour Women of Will Hall of Fame

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - Marshall ISD Assistant Athletic Director Jodi Satterwhite is one of five women selected to join the 2019 Under Armor Women Will of Hall of Fame.
MISD announced Satterwhite as the Assistant Athletic Director for Girls Athletics in the spring of 2017.
She has served as the Lady Mavs’ head track coach since coming to Marshall ISD in 2000.
“We are so proud of and for Coach Satterwhite for this amazing honor,” said MISD Athletic Director, Jake Griedl.
“They couldn’t have named a more deserving person for the award. She means so much to so many people around here, including our student-athletes as well as fellow coaches.”
Satterwhite has also served as a coach for swimming, cross country, basketball and volleyball during her nearly 20 years at MISD.
“It is impossible to place into words what Coach Jodi Satterwhite has meant to Marshall ISD, Marshall High School and our athletic department,” said Dr. Jerry Gibson, MISD Superintendent.
“Every program across the board has improved and it all began with Coach Satterwhite as a voice, a presence, a driving force behind it all. There are few people, if any, who influence young ladies around here like she does."
