KSLA videographer catches 2 police officers in the act

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — We can't let this moment pass without notice.
The other day, two ArkLaTex police officers were spotted going above and beyond the call of duty.
KSLA videographer Scott Pace, having caught them in the act, can attest to their actions.
Now the officers deserve to be cited for their good deed.
It happened Tuesday morning on Old Minden Road in Bossier City.
Pace, in a Facebook post, tells us what happened:
"I saw 2 Bossier City PD Officers helping a man in a wheelchair cross Old Minden Rd. this morning. Then push him down the street to Denny’s.
“One was blocking traffic with his car and the other was pushing the chair. Way to go BPD👍”
Facebook user Amber Carroll posted a photo and said she "... got to experience that wonderful moment, too 🥰🥰🥰"
KSLA News 12 anchor Doug Warner also shared the moment on his Facebook page.
“LEOs (law enforcement officers) will rarely talk to the media about good deeds. Sometimes they feel pressure not to from higher ups,” he observed.
“So it’s nice when the video does all the talking. Good cops are everywhere. You just have to let yourself see them.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.