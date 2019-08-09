Heat Warnings Possible Early Next Week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you thought the suffocating heat we have been dealing with this week has been bad it will likely be getting worse. We are tracking temperatures that will likely break the 100 degree threshold over the weekend and into next week. This would mark the first time Shreveport has reach 100 degrees in 2019. On top of the scorching temperatures it will actually feel like its significantly hotter with heat indices near 110 Monday and Tuesday. If that occurs EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS could be issued for parts of the ArkLaTex.