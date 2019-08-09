Heat Warnings Possible Early Next Week

Monday "Feels Like" Temperatures (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Andrew Brightman | August 9, 2019 at 7:55 AM CDT - Updated August 9 at 7:55 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you thought the suffocating heat we have been dealing with this week has been bad it will likely be getting worse. We are tracking temperatures that will likely break the 100 degree threshold over the weekend and into next week. This would mark the first time Shreveport has reach 100 degrees in 2019. On top of the scorching temperatures it will actually feel like its significantly hotter with heat indices near 110 Monday and Tuesday. If that occurs EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS could be issued for parts of the ArkLaTex.

High Pressure Builds
High Pressure Builds (Source: KSLA News 12)

As we move into the weekend a ridge of high pressure that had already been raising temperatures on the region will be building over us even more. This will likely lead to temperatures first reaching the century mark Sunday. HEAT ADVISORIES are expected this weekend for parts of the ArkLaTex. On top of the heat, rain chances will be scarce with only very localized relief possible.

Monday "Feels Like" Temperatures
Monday "Feels Like" Temperatures (Source: KSLA News 12)

But this heat wave is nowhere near cresting as temperatures will move up even more on Monday and Tuesday as the ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen. This will most likely lead to the hottest weather of year with highs near 102 degrees with it actually feeling like its around 110 degrees. Over the next few days you will really want to limit your exposure outside during the middle of the day.

Heat Safety
Heat Safety (Source: KSLA News 12)

