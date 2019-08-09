First Alert: Triple digit heat possible this weekend

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the ArkLaTex south of I-30 through this evening.
Heat and humidity will remain our primary weather story into the weekend. The first triple digits of the summer are possible by Sunday and may last into early next week. Rain looks limited, but a few showers and storms may brush by the northern and eastern edges of the ArkLaTex at times the next few days.
Partly cloudy and very hot conditions are back to end the work week. We’ll see afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s with a heat index between 105-110 in most areas. A stray shower or storm is possible around the I-30 corridor. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 70s.
Temperatures will get a little hotter over the weekend. We’ll be very near 100 Saturday and will likely hit the century mark on Sunday. More heat advisories are possible over the weekend with only a little rain expected.
The heat will peak early next week with highs in the low 100s and overnight lows near 80. By midweek rain chances increase slightly and the heat eases with temperatures falling back into the mid 90s toward the end of next week.
