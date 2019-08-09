First Alert: Temperatures Climb This Weekend

Today's heat advisory will continue until 7pm tonight with heat indices back between 105 and 110. Rain chances are best mainly along and north of the I-30 corridor. Otherwise, hot and humid for the majority of the ArkLaTex. This weekend the heat rises and the actual air temperature makes a run for triple digit highs.
Late afternoon highs will reach the mid and upper 90s but with the humidity a factor, it'll feel like the low 100s. Temperatures will sit in the 90s this evening until finally cooling down to the upper 80s around 9pm. Pop-up showers and storms are a possibility, but most will remain hot and dry. Overnight lows will only 'cool' down into the upper 70s and low 80s.
This weekend, actual air temperatures will climb as high pressure moves even closer into the region. Highs on Saturday are at 99 and we might just see 100 degrees by Sunday. So far, no heat advisory has been issued for the weekend, but it'll still be hot and you'll want to use caution. Rain chances are around 10 percent both days with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.
Heading into the start of the work week, temperatures are forecasted to stay in the low 100s with very little chances of rain to cool you down. Thankfully by midweek, and upper level disturbance will bring slightly better chances for rain and temperatures back down into upper 90s.
Have a great Friday!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
