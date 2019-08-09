Faces of Grace, Inc. to host backpack giveaway, adult field day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Summer break is over and many people are scrambling for last minute school supplies.
A local organization is coming to the rescue, holding a backpack giveaway and an adult field day in Shreveport this weekend.
The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Bill Cockrell Park and Recreation Center.
They will be giving away 300 backpacks filled with school supplies, free haircuts and free food.
An adult field day will also be held to promote a healthier lifestyle.
For questions, contact LaToya Allen, Executive Director of Faces of Grace, Inc., at (318) 773-6811.
