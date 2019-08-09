1 dead, 1 in jail over hit-and-run accident

PROVENCAL, La. (KSLA) — A Natchitoches Parish man is dead and a Caddo Parish man is in jail as a result of a hit-and-run crash.
It happened about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday on Louisiana Highway 117 near Vernon Wester Road in Provencal, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Killed was 30-year-old Ismael Guzman, of Forest Hill.
Preliminary investigation shows 32-year-old Luis Fernando-Hernadez Salas, of Shreveport, was driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup north on LA 117 at an apparent high rate of speed when the truck ran into the rear of a 2002 Chevrolet S-10 pickup being operated by 30-year-old Ismael Guzman, of Forest Hill.
The impact caused the S-10 to cross into the southbound lane, strike a bridge guardrail, go airborne, travel through a ditch, go airborne again, strike a tree then overturn, coming to a rest upside down.
Guzman later was extricated from his S-10 then taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Meantime, the Tundra continued north on LA 117, leaving the roadway and striking several mailboxes before then hitting a tree and coming to a rest.
The driver then bailed out of the Tundra and ran through yards and into a wood thicket while being chased by citizens and sheriff’s deputies.
He was taken into custody a short while later.
Salas was treated at Natchitoches Regional for minor injuries then was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count each of:
- vehicular homicide,
- DWI,
- hit-and-run accident,
- following too close.
- resisting an officer,
- criminal damage to property,
- having an open container, and
- having no driver’s license.
Authorities say impairment is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
Toxicology samples will be submitted to the State Police crime lab for analysis.
Meantime, the sheriff’s and coroner’s offices have received additional information indicating possible wrongdoing, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
So state and Provencal police, sheriff’s deputies and criminal investigators and representatives of the district attorney’s office returned to the scene Thursday afternoon to investigate further and look for additional evidence.
Authorities said no further information is being released at this time.
On Friday morning, authorities are asking motorists to use extra caution in the area where the wreck occurred.
Deputies will be out using a drone to film the scene.
