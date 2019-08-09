Carthage police investigating Wednesday night shooting

CARTHAGE, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Carthage Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to a Tyler hospital on Wednesday night.
According to Assistant Police Chief Blake Smith, dispatchers received a 911 call around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, about a shooting victim in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Smith said when officers arrived, a man was found in the front yard of a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The first officer on the scene began administering CPR, which continued when paramedics arrived on scene.
According to Smith, the man was taken by ambulance to UT Health Carthage and later airlifted to UT Health Tyler.
Deputies with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Department of Public Safety assisted officers at the scene. Smith said the Texas Rangers have also been called in to help investigate, considering the severity of the crime.
As of Thursday night, no arrests had been made. Smith says the shooting victim remains in intensive care.
