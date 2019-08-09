Brentwood adds 60 beds with unveiling of new wing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, have renewed talk of improving access to mental health care treatment for anyone needing psychiatric care - before a tragedy happens.
And it comes just as Louisiana’s largest psychiatric hospital unveiled its new wing.
With a snip of giant scissors, Brentwood Hospital in Shreveport officially unveiled its $15 million wing.
Keely Verges, the hospital’s business development director, said there is a huge need for new space.
“On average, we are diverting, at this hospital alone, around 300 patients a month because we don’t have a bed, because our beds are full.”
As the oldest and largest psychiatric provider in Louisiana, officials at Brentwood said they feel a very large responsibility to expand to meet the needs and fill the gaps in care.
"There are so many people in our state and in our country that go without services. There's never enough beds. There's never enough services."
The hospital’s new wing adds 60 beds, giving Brentwood a total of 260.
Hospital officials said they could begin moving patients into the new wing as early as next week.
