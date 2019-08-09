Bossier teacher combats distracting cellphones in class

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s a teacher’s greatest adversary in the daily battle for the attention of students during class: cell phones.
After years of fighting this unrelenting enemy on the front lines, one Bossier teacher is close to winning the war. Courtney Friedley, a junior English teacher at Parkway High School, is helping lead this charge.
“I’ve been teaching for about 10 years and the cell phone distractions have increasingly become such an issue,” she said. “After telling students to put their phones away different times during the week, I thought, ‘it’s time to do something about this.’”
So, on Bossier’s first day of school this past Wednesday, Friedley conducted a very telling experiment with her students throughout the day.
“It sounded like a circus honestly,” Friedley said.
Students measured how often they received notifications on their cell phones, from text messages, to phone calls, to news alerts, to Snapchat pings.
The results buzzed their previous estimates.
“Over the course of the day, there were 868 distractions,” she said. “The most shocking thing I found was parents were actually calling their kids, they were trying to reach their children in the middle of the school day."
Many students — interestingly — were also stunned by the number of times they found themselves turning their focus from class to the phone.
“It was crazy because my phone was just going off and going off and going off,” said Elissa Nicholas, a Parkway junior. “I realized how many times I did look down, I did look down, I did look down; it was distracting me from my work.”
Now, when students enter Friedley’s class, they are required to place their phones in a secure plastic tub. Nicholas said her phone went off dozens of times.
“Many people are addicted to their phones,” Nicholas said. “I think the policy is very effective.”
Parkway High School requires students to keep their phones stowed away while in class and in the hallways. The exception is for educational purposes within the classroom and with approval from a teacher.
But, until the dings and pings and rings of phones can no longer be heard throughout her classroom, Friedley is confident this is the strategy needed to conquer her handheld enemy...
... at least until the end of class.
