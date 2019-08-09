AllendaleStrong still working to stop I-49 connector

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — AllendaleStrong continues to push against the I-49 connector being built through Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood.
“Our focus is strictly based on the business boulevard as the inner-city connector,” Dorothy Wiley, chairwoman of AllendaleStrong, said Thursday as the group of concerned residents of Allendale hosted their monthly meeting.
“We don’t need a freeway to come through our community and tear down what we are building up.”
Wiley spoke about how a business boulevard would attract businesses and help improve the neighborhood. She also mentioned how several interstates throughout the country are being tore down.
Several people at the meeting expressed similar views and said they only want what’s best for their neighborhood.
Councilman Willie Bradford, whose district includes Allendale, is in favor of the project.
In a prior interview, he claimed that the majority of the people in the neighborhood support it.
AllendaleStrong meets monthly to work on strategies to stop the project.
