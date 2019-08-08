Spending Smarter: DIY Back-to-School supplies

(KSLA) - Back-to-School shopping doesn’t have to cost you hundreds or even thousands of dollars. There are many ways to save money including, simply creating your own supplies from home.
As a matter of fact, Shreve Memorial Library is hosting a DIY (do-it-yourself) School Supply event from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 8
The event is for children ages 11-17. They will learn to create custom bookmarks, notebook covers and more.
The event will take place inside Shreve Memorial Library’s Broadmoor Branch, Youth Services Story Room, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport.
For more information call (318) 869-0120.
Here are a few tutorials for easy back-to-school supply DIYs:
More ways to help you save money on back-to-school shopping:
- Start by shopping at home. Go through the folders, pencils, markers and more and figure out what’s still good. Then put all of it in a big plastic bin and use that to work on your school supply lists.
- Shop at thrift stores and rummage sales. Garage sales can be a treasure trove of deals for back-to-school supplies. These are great places to find kids’ clothing and shoes, especially since they often outgrow them so fast.
- Check consignment shops. If your area has several consignment shops, find out if they’ll be having a sale in late summer. Many consignment shops organize a seasonal sale, especially during the back-to-school shopping season
- Don’t forget about bargain/dollar stores. To save cash on facial tissues and cleaning supplies, stop by your local dollar store. If you have several children and need to buy more boxes of facial tissues take a trip to Sam’s Club or Costco.
- Remember your coupons. Retailers and companies each have coupons for different items on the school supply list and often you can combine them for extra savings.
- Follow stores on Twitter & Facebook. Many companies send their loyal followers coupon links and advance notice of sales.
You can follow these stores on Twitter, for example:
- Amazon Deals: @amazondeals
- Coupons.com: @Coupons
- Staples: @Staples
- Office Max: @OfficeMax
- TJ Maxx: @tjmaxx
- Marshalls: @marshalls
- Best Buy: @BestBuy
- Target: @Target
- Kohl’s: @Kohls
- RetailMeNot: @RetailMeNot
If you have more ‘Spending Smarter’ Back-to-School tips you would like to share, email jduckworth@ksla.com
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.