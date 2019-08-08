Some living, working in Marshall advised to boil water

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Some customers of the Marshall, Texas, water system are being advised to boil their water before consuming it.
The boil water notice impacts those affected by a break in a water main on Sedberry Street, says a notice from the city.
The break Thursday in the 1200 block of Sedberry caused an undetermined number of customers to experience little to no water pressure.
Crews also had to shut off water to the broken 10-inch pipeline in order to repair it and restore service.
The boil water notice only applies to those impacted by pipeline break.
“If customers are unsure whether they should boil their water and have experienced little to no water pressure, play it safe and boil,” the city advises.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.