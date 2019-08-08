Shreveport Aquarium introduces $5 Thursdays for seniors, outdoor concert series

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Beginning September 5, seniors aged 55 and over can experience the Shreveport Aquarium every Thursday for just $5.
Thursdays will also feature the Jam on the Red outdoor concert series in the aquarium’s SALT restaurant courtyard area.
The free event will have live local bands playing a variety of music genres each week from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Food and specialty cocktails will be available for purchase during the event.
“Now that the kids are back in school, the aquarium is very peaceful during the week, so weekdays are the perfect time to come to beat the crowds, enjoy plenty of free parking and experience the aquarium’s beauty and tranquility,” says General Manager Jason Coffel.
Visit the Shreveport Aquarium website for more information about special ticket pricing and their Jam on the Red concert series.
