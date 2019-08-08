Number of migrants waiting at US border surges to 40,000

Migrants wait under guard at an immigration center on the International Bridge 1, as an immigration agent attempts to block the camera, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. A U.S. policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through clogged U.S. immigration courts has also expanded to the violent city of Nuevo Laredo. The group was returned from the U.S. after being detained. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)