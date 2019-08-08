NOAA increases chance for above-normal hurricane season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Forecasters for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have increased the chances for seeing above normal tropical storm and hurricane activity for the remainder of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season. In the latest update the chances of an above average season have been increased to 45% (up from 30% in the May forecast). The chance of near normal activity is now at 35% and the chance of a below average season has dropped to 20%.
NOAA also increased the number of named storms expected (tropical storms and hurricanes) to 10-17 and the number of hurricanes to 5-9. The expected number of major hurricanes (winds of 111mph or greater) is 2-4, which is unchanged from the May outlook. On average each season sees 12 named storms, 6 of which become hurricanes, including 3 major hurricanes.
The season so far has been relatively quiet with only 2 named storms, Andrea and Barry. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be more favorable for tropical development now that El Nino has ended. El Nino is an ocean-atmosphere phenomena caused by periodic warming of the water near the equator in the Pacific Ocean. It can affect world-wide weather patterns and often creates a hostile environment for tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean.
“El Nino typically suppresses Atlantic hurricane activity but now that it’s gone, we could see a busier season ahead,” said Gerry Bell, Ph.D., lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “This evolution, combined with the more conducive conditions associated with the ongoing high-activity era for Atlantic hurricanes that began in 1995, increases the likelihood of above-normal activity this year.”
With the end of El Nino and the peak of hurricane season quickly approaching (September 10th), an uptick in tropical activity is possible in the coming weeks.
“Today’s updated outlook is a reminder to be prepared,” said Pete Gaynor, acting FEMA administrator. “We urge everyone to learn more about hurricane hazards and prepare now, ahead of time, so that if state and local authorities announce evacuations in advance of a storm, you and your family will have planned where to go and what to do to stay safe.”
