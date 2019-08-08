NOAA increases chance for above-normal hurricane season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Forecasters for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have increased the chances for seeing above normal tropical storm and hurricane activity for the remainder of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season. In the latest update the chances of an above average season have been increased to 45% (up from 30% in the May forecast). The chance of near normal activity is now at 35% and the chance of a below average season has dropped to 20%.