Natchitoches schools, Castor High School push back start dates

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Students in Natchitoches Parish and one Bienville Parish School will not return to school as originally planned.
- Natchitoches Parish Schools will have students return on Monday, Aug. 12 due to issues with air conditioning systems at two schools in Natchitoches.
- Castor High School will begin Monday, August 12 from 8 to 11 a.m., the first full day of classes will be Tuesday, August, 13. This delay is only for Castor schools and is not district wide.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.