Man dies when pickup strikes culvert, ejecting him

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Lincoln Parish man died when his pickup struck a culvert, the impact ejecting him from his truck.
Danny Murphy, 69, of Dubach, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Louisiana Highway 152 south of Louisiana Highway 2 in Lincoln Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
He was driving a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup west on LA 152 when the accident happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday northwest of Dubach, Trooper Brent Hardy said, adding that Murphy was not wearing a seatbelt.
A toxicology sample will be submitted for analysis.
Louisiana State Police Troop F has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 31 deaths this year.
