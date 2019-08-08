KSLA Salutes: NWLA art teacher creates historic mural inside school

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Inside Natchitoches Central High School is something powerful — a mural.
That mural is intended to draw the eyes of 11th grade students when they walk into Eden Price’s American History classroom.
“It’s a picture that was taken during World War II," Price said. “And I just feel like the men who sacrificed their lives should be honored."
But she needed a little help.
“She knew I was an art teacher," said Annabel Jones. "She knew that I did art, and she had asked me some questions and we just got together to do it.”
So Eden and Annabel worked to replicate history. The mural depicts the iconic photograph of the moment six United States Marines raised the American Flag atop Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.
Annabel was able to print the picture on a transparency and project it onto the wall.
“We drew the main pieces in pencil and then I went over it with black acrylic paint," she said.
For Eden, she not only thinks about those six marines in that mural, but also another one—her brother.
“He’s absolutely my inspiration for the majority of my classroom," she said. "I’ve got pictures of him up everywhere too.”
He’s currently going through boot camp at Parris Island in South Carolina — and she couldn’t be more proud of his decision.
“It’s just a different perspective whenever you or you know somebody close to you who’s going through that," she said. "You just have a even deeper respect for the military in general.”
With a new school year already here, students can now walk in Eden Price’s classroom to see a small glimpse of history on the wall.
“I hope that they feel empowered and remember the sacrifices that the men and women have made for this country," Annabel said. "Just by looking at that I hope it all hits home.”
Eden says the mural will be the focal point for students this school year. She plans to talk about the picture and the history that took place during that battle.
