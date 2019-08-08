Jared Cook becoming a fan favorite at Saints camp

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - From one practice...to the next one...Jared Cook always is in on a big play. He's quickly become a fan favorite, but he ask everyone to pump the brakes for now.
“Yeah, I’m excited. I still think we got a lot to improve on. I don’t like to jump to conclusions like you guys do. It’s kind of all about the work. It’s all about the work. Keep getting better with practice. It’s always something you can improve on right,” said Jared Cook.
Cook stresses his relationship with Drew Brees is evolving by the day. The more he dives into the playbook, the better the results.
“It’s pretty much the little things, it’s the little details that make this offense so hard. There’s so many of them to get. It’s just keep going over those, and knowing them like the back of their hand,” said Cook.
Two weeks into camp, it’s obvious Cook loves this offense. Now with Michael Thomas back, things will only get better.
“Yeah, absolutely. I think it does quite a bit. It’s another person for the defense to have to focus on, and worry about. It makes the defense play a little more honest and true,” said Cook.
