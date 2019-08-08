Former judge arrested, charged with aggravated assault

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A former judge was taken into custody after he was accused of threatening to kill a group of men.
Judge Robert E. Burgess is charged with aggravated assault following an incident in the 1000 block of Highland Drive in Mansfield.
Officers got the call on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
The trio of men said that Burgess approached them in their front yard with a firearm at his side and allegedly threatened to kill them, according to Mansfield police.
Statements were taken by police from the trio and witnesses to the incident.
When contacted by phone, Burgess had no comment.
