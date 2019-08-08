First Alert: Dangerous Summertime Heat Persists

Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 90s near 100, but when you factor in the humidity it'll feel like temperatures are between 105-110. This dangerous heat could lead to heat strokes and other heat related illnesses. If you work outside or know anyone that does, make sure they're drinking plenty of hydrating fluids as well as taking frequent breaks and using the shade and air conditioning. Other than that, not much else to cool us off as rain will stay fairly limited today and through the weekend.