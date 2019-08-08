First Alert: Dangerous Summertime Heat Persists

Good Thursday afternoon! We started off the day warm and it only got hotter from there. A heat advisory is currently in effect until 7pm tonight, but another heat advisory that excludes the northern portions of the ArkLaTex has been issued tomorrow.
Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 90s near 100, but when you factor in the humidity it'll feel like temperatures are between 105-110. This dangerous heat could lead to heat strokes and other heat related illnesses. If you work outside or know anyone that does, make sure they're drinking plenty of hydrating fluids as well as taking frequent breaks and using the shade and air conditioning. Other than that, not much else to cool us off as rain will stay fairly limited today and through the weekend.
Lows tonight are staying warm in the upper 70s with mostly clear skies and humid conditions.
Friday: Not much will change as we're expecting a high of 98 tomorrow with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Rain chances only at 10 percent but the very northern tip of the ArkLaTex will have a better shot at seeing rain.
This weekend, as the ridge of high pressure really asserts its position over the ArkLaTex, we could see our first triple digit temperatures of the summer. At the moment, a heat advisory has not been issued, but I wouldnt be surprised if we saw the advisory continue into the weekend. Stay cool and safe!
Have a great Thursday!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
