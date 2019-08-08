First Alert: Dangerous heat continues again today

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7pm today.
The hottest weather of the summer will continue to build into the ArkLaTex through the weekend. Temperatures could hit triple digits within the next few days and with very humid conditions keeping the feels-like numbers between 105 and 110. Rain looks limited with only a very few showers possible.
We’ll be partly cloudy through the day. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 90s. There’s only a 10% chance of rain. Warm and muggy conditions are expected tonight. Lows will be in the in the upper 70s. Little change in the weather is expected tomorrow with very hot and mainly dry conditions. Highs will be back in the upper 90s.
The heat will continue to increase this weekend. We’ll be very near 100 Saturday and will mostly likely see the first triple digits of the summer on Sunday. Dangerous heat conditions will continue with feels-like temperatures near 110 at times. Rain will stay very limited over the weekend.
Triple digits will hang in for at least the first couple of days next week. With heat index numbers holding close to 110 additional heat advisories or possible heat warnings may be in place. We’ll likely start the week dry.
Toward midweek a very weak cold front could slip into the area bringing slightly better rain chances and temperatures easing back below 100.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
