Cowboys defensive ends battling injuries

Veterans DeMarcus Lawrence, battling a shoulder injury, and Tyrone Crawford, battling a hip injury, have not been cleared from the Physically Unable to Perform list. Neither are expected to clear the list until the team makes it back to Texas for the end of camp. The team has now added Robert Quinn to the Pup list after he was sent back to Texas to have surgery on a fractured left-hand. The injury gives 2017 first-round draft pick Taco Charlton a chance to get some reps.