Bossier schools official pleads guilty in steroids case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier School Board member could be sent to jail for 10 years and fined $500,000.
District 5′s Michael S. “Mike” Mosura II, 44, of Bossier City, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of conspiracy to possess anabolic steroids with intent to distribute, the U.S. attorney’s office reports.
When he returns to court Dec. 5 to be sentenced, Mosura also could be ordered to serve two years on federal supervised release.
Mosura is one of three people indicted in the federal steroids case.
That five-count indictment alleges that Mosura and Bossier City residents Brant R. Landry, 39, and his wife, 42-year-old Julie Landry, conspired to distribute anabolic steroids in the Shreveport-Bossier City area from Jan. 1, 2016, through May 22, 2018.
The Landrys are scheduled to go to trial Sept. 9 in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.
Brant Landry also is accused of:
- possessing anabolic steroids May 22, 2018, with intent to distribute;
- manufacturing anabolic steroids from at least Jan. 1, 2016, through May 22, 2018; and,
- possessing a firearm May 22, 2018, in relation to a drug-trafficking offense.
The indictment identifies the guns in question as a Ruger, a high-point rifle, a Remington 870 shotgun, a DPMS AR-15 rifle, a Taurus firearm and and Sig Sauer firearm.
The court documents also show that Julie Landry is accused of removing anabolic steroids from a residence in anticipation of the home being searched. The indictment formally charges her with misprison of a felony.
The investigation began when a Bossier sheriff’s deputy stopped Brant Landry in May 2018 for driving erratically. He told the deputy he had a .45-caliber pistol and medication in the vehicle.
A search allegedly turned up a plastic baggie containing a substance later identified as Xanax and 11 vials of a yellow liquid later determined to be anabolic steroids.
Further investigation revealed that Brant Landry allegedly distributed steroids to Mosura, who, in turn, consumed and distributed the steroids to third parties.
Mosura admitted to receiving and distributing the steroids.
