Arkansas reveals 2020 football schedule

A two-game road swing followed by the Hogs’ annual game against Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas wraps up September. The Razorbacks will travel to Notre Dame on Sept. 12 for the first game of a home-and-home series with the Irish. Notre Dame is scheduled to travel to Fayetteville in 2025. The two schools have not previously met on the football field. Arkansas travels to Mississippi State for the first SEC contest of the season on Sept. 19.